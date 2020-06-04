No football is allowed to be played – Safa

“We have received numerous complaints from across the country where some people are still playing football, mostly social games. This is illegal and unacceptable under Covid-19 regulations,” said Safa Acting CEO, Tebogo Motlanthe told the association’s website.
READ: Only government can decide when football will resume – Jordaan
“No football is allowed to be played and this regulation applies across the board. All clubs and individuals are requested not to breach the government Covid-19 lockdown rules,” he added.
Motlanthe said players must return to training and playing football only when government says so and this will be conveyed through the association.
“Everything is on hold as things stand and we must all await government instructions on the way forward. In the meantime, players must stay at home, obey Covid-19 regulations such as social distancing and maintaining strict hygienic rules,” commented Motlanthe.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.