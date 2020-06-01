Agent slams unfair reporting on Chiefs goalkeeper

Ogbemudia believes some reporters in Nigeria are trying to destruct the goalkeeper who has been in fine form for the Soweto giants.

The agent says Akpeyi is focused on doing well for Chiefs and the Super Eagles.

“With all due respect to the Nigerian media who have been doing a tremendous job by supporting every Nigerian player, it is rather unfair to see some quotes credited to Akpeyi which never came from him, though it’s not slowing him down. It is pertinent to come all out to distance him from those stories,” Ogbemudia told AllNigeriaSoccer.

“It could be a situation of some people just trying to drag Akpeyi’s name [through] the mud, but as a thorough professional, giving his best for club and county is his focus now and it will be evident on the field of play when football returns.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.