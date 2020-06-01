PSL News 1.6.2020 01:31 pm

Agent slams unfair reporting on Chiefs goalkeeper

Phakaaathi Reporter
Daniel Akpeyi during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

The presentative of Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi’s, Eddie Iseri Ogbemudia, has accused Nigerian media of dragging his client’s name through the mud.

Ogbemudia believes some reporters in Nigeria are trying to destruct the goalkeeper who has been in fine form for the Soweto giants.

The agent says Akpeyi is focused on doing well for Chiefs and the Super Eagles.

“With all due respect to the Nigerian media who have been doing a tremendous job by supporting every Nigerian player, it is rather unfair to see some quotes credited to Akpeyi which never came from him, though it’s not slowing him down. It is pertinent to come all out to distance him from those stories,” Ogbemudia told AllNigeriaSoccer.

“It could be a situation of some people just trying to drag Akpeyi’s name [through] the mud, but as a thorough professional, giving his best for club and county is his focus now and it will be evident on the field of play when football returns.”

