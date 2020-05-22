PSL News 22.5.2020 05:24 pm

Castro extend Chiefs stay

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Leonardo Castro during the Kaizer Chiefs Media Open Day at Kaizer Chiefs Village. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Striker Leonardo Castro has ended all the rumours surrounding his future at Kaizer Chiefs.

The Colombian striker has agreed to a new contract with Amakhosi following months of reports linking him with a move away from the Soweto giants.

The striker is rumoured to have rejected a chance to renew his contract earlier in the season as he was looking to find a new home next season. Castro has not enjoyed a lot of game time this season following the arrival of Samir Nurković, who has been scoring goals for the Soweto giants.

Castro has now extended his stay at Chiefs until 2022 with a two-year contract.

“Castro happy to extend his stay Kaizer Chiefs and Leonardo Castro have reached an agreement to extend their relationship with a further 2 years ending on 30th June 2022,” read a tweet from Chiefs.

