Arrows mourn passing of defender

DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - NOVEMBER 10: Nkanyiso Mngwengwe of Golden Arrows during the Absa Premiership match between Golden Arrows and Baroka FC at Princess Magogo Stadium on November 10, 2018 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

It is with sadness that Phakaaathi reports the death of Golden Arrows defender, Nkanyiso Mngwengwe.

Although the details are still sketchy at the moment, we have managed to verify with two different people who are quite close to the player and they confirmed that he has indeed died.

According to Ronaldo Donelly who plays for the South African national futsal team, Mngwengwe is believed to have collapsed and died.

“I am also still trying to find out what happened to him. But yes it is true, he has died,” said Donelly, who played at Maritzburg United before switching.

Another close friend of Mngwengwe’s said they were still at the hospital where he died and was dealing with paperwork for his transfer and could only give proper details only afterwards.

“It’s terrible. We are still in shock. I can’t really tell you anything right now, my head is spinning,” he said.

