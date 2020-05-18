Arrows mourn passing of defender

Although the details are still sketchy at the moment, we have managed to verify with two different people who are quite close to the player and they confirmed that he has indeed died.

According to Ronaldo Donelly who plays for the South African national futsal team, Mngwengwe is believed to have collapsed and died.

“I am also still trying to find out what happened to him. But yes it is true, he has died,” said Donelly, who played at Maritzburg United before switching.

Another close friend of Mngwengwe’s said they were still at the hospital where he died and was dealing with paperwork for his transfer and could only give proper details only afterwards.

“It’s terrible. We are still in shock. I can’t really tell you anything right now, my head is spinning,” he said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.