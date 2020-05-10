PSL News 10.5.2020 10:52 am

Safa appoint new CEO

Phakaaathi Reporter
Safa President Danny Jordaan. Pic: BackpagePix

The South African Football Association (Safa) has appointed a new acting CEO.

The appointment of advocate Tebogo Motlanthe come after Gay Mokoena stepped down as the acting CEO of the football association.

Matlanthe’s appointment was announced on Saturday by Safa after weeks of accusations from Mokoena on why he quit largely blaming president Danny Jordaan.

Safa statement

The South African Football Association (SAFA) NEC has unanimously endorsed the appointment of Advocate Tebogo Motlanthe as the new Acting CEO of the organisation. The appointment of Advocate Motlanthe (39) is with immediate effect.

Advocate Motlanthe formed part of the SAFA legal team that successfully defended the Association against the Fli-Afrika complaint in which the travel agency was claiming millions of Rand from the FA.

The lawsuit was dismissed by both the Supreme Court of Appeal and the Constitutional Court with costs.

