Player exodus expected at Pirates after lockdown

Pirates administrative manager Floyd Mbele says the suspension of football has led the team to think long and hard but keeping a big squad as it brings with it a huge wage bill.

Mbele says it is difficult to sustain a squad of 30 players and the head coach Josef Zinnbauer will have to make the final decision on which players they want to keep.

“Yes, you can’t predict but there are certain lessons that you’ve got to learn. The way that you were doing businesses has got to change. You can’t say I’m going to keep the big squad because I anticipate that I’m going to play in Africa. It is not sustainable, there’s no money. I might have to keep a lean squad. With that and then comes a positive. If you look at the teams that have won leagues and cups throughout the years and in the past 15 years, they have kept smaller squads,” Mbele was quoted by IOL.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.