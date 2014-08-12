Mashaba names U20 squad for Cameroon

This third and final round clash will take place in Yaounde at 4pm SA time.

Mashaba has called up 19 players and will have to trim the squad down to 18 for the trip to Cameroon. He retained the bulk of the group which recently toured West Africa, where they drew 1-1 and 0-0 with Burkina Faso and Mali respectively, and went down 1-0 to both Senegal and Cote d’Ivoire.

His four changes to the Amajita squad included bringing in Khumbulani Mkhize, Morne Nel, Tshepo Chaine and Siyanda Ngubo for Jody February, Bandile Shandu, Yagan Sasman and Thembinkosi Mbamba.

Amajita recently returned from a four-nation tour of West Africa to prepare for the clash with Cameroon.

The squad will have a training session on Tuesday morning at the Bedfordview training grounds before departing for Cameroon just after midnight.

The return leg will take place on Sunday, August 31, in Polokwane.

The overall winner between South Africa and Cameroon will qualify for the 19th edition of the African Youth Championships which will be held in Senegal in March next year.

The top three at the AYC will represent Africa at the 2015 Fifa U20 World Cup in New Zealand.

Under-20 squad: Goalkeepers: Jethren Barr, Dumisani Msibi. Defenders: Madisha Motjeka, Bongani Mathebula, Ayabulela Magqwaka (captain), Aubrey Modiba, Denwin Farmer, Khumbulani Mkhize. Midfielders: Pule Maraisane, Tlotlo Leepile, Phillip Ndlondlo, Sikhumbuzo Mazibuko, Fagrie Lakay, Ryan Christian, Sphelele Luthuli, Morne Nel. Strikers: Dikgang Ngcobo, Tshepo Chaine, Siyanda Ngubo

– Sapa

