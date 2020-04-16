PSL News 16.4.2020 11:59 am

Lebese speaks on rumoured Chiefs return

Phakaaathi Reporter
Lebese speaks on rumoured Chiefs return

George Lebese of Kaizer Chiefs (Aubrey Kgakatsi/BackpagePix)

Switchbacks FC winger George Lebese has addressed rumours linking him with a return to Kaizer Chiefs.

Lebese addressed rumours doing the rounds about him asking to return to Chiefs from USL Championship Switchbacks FC. But the former Mamelodi Sundowns man says that while he respects Chiefs and appreciates the love and support from Amakhosi fans, he will not be returning to Chiefs.

Lebese left Chiefs under a cloud of controversy and joined Sundowns after he was relegated to the bench at Amakhosi by then-coach Steve Komphela. The 29-year-old couldn’t command a regular starting berth at the Pretoria side and was released after returning from a loan stint at SuperSport United.

“The truth is I’m gonna keep attaching myself to a team that gave me a big break [because] of the love but the big problem is I made a decision that was not ok for the team at that time, but the support and love I still get from the fans is for life,” read a tweet from Lebese.

“I wasn’t asking for a return, I thank KC for the opportunity but I’m Switchbacks FC happily now,” concluded the midfielder.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Chiefs, Pirates and MultiChoice donate Covid-19 equipment 15.4.2020
Katsande optimistic Chiefs will still win league title after lockdown 15.4.2020
Castro to extend Chiefs stay? 14.4.2020



Lock Down

 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Three vaccines already started clinical trials, more than 70 others in development – WHO

Covid-19 ANC, DA masks cause uproar, but parties deny ‘politicisation’

World Global backlash after Trump orders funding freeze on WHO

World On-off social distancing may be needed until 2022 – Harvard study

Business Insight By cutting state spending, is Mboweni cutting SA’s own throat?


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 