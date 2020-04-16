Lebese speaks on rumoured Chiefs return

Lebese addressed rumours doing the rounds about him asking to return to Chiefs from USL Championship Switchbacks FC. But the former Mamelodi Sundowns man says that while he respects Chiefs and appreciates the love and support from Amakhosi fans, he will not be returning to Chiefs.

Lebese left Chiefs under a cloud of controversy and joined Sundowns after he was relegated to the bench at Amakhosi by then-coach Steve Komphela. The 29-year-old couldn’t command a regular starting berth at the Pretoria side and was released after returning from a loan stint at SuperSport United.

“The truth is I’m gonna keep attaching myself to a team that gave me a big break [because] of the love but the big problem is I made a decision that was not ok for the team at that time, but the support and love I still get from the fans is for life,” read a tweet from Lebese.

“I wasn’t asking for a return, I thank KC for the opportunity but I’m Switchbacks FC happily now,” concluded the midfielder.

