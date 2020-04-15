PSL News 15.4.2020 05:41 pm

Chiefs, Pirates and MultiChoice donate Covid-19 equipment

Khaya Ndubane
PSL and Orlando Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza award a Kaizer Motaung with the Special Award (Photo by Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images)

The Soweto giants on Wednesday put their rivalry aside and donated coronavirus equipment to the National Health Laboratory Service.

The donation included 100,000 N95 masks, 350,000 surgical masks, 100,000 gloves, 10,000 protective overalls, 10,000 wipes and 100,000 shoe covers for frontline workers.

Speaking during the announcement of the donation, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize thanked MultiChoice and the Soweto giants for their contribution.

“We would like to express our very sincere gratitude to MultiChoice, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs for their contribution to the department of health specifically for their focus on those at the forefront (medics) of the fight against the virus,” said Mkhize during a live joint conference on SuperSport TV.

“The health workers, our soldiers at the forefront, we want to say we will do everything we can to protect them from being infected.

“We will not allow anyone to be forced to work when they are not ready – either not properly trained or protected.”

Khoza said they had identified frontline staff for the equipment they donated.

“These are the men and women that have the dangerous jobs, risking their lives as they interact with the nation delivering critical services,” commented the Pirates boss.

Motaung revealed that Chiefs and Pirates will embark on a nationwide campaign to push government’s message to stay at home.

As of Wednesday, the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in South Africa had risen to 2,506 and there were seven new deaths, taking the number of deaths to 34.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 90,515.

