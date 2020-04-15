GladAfrica league clubs struggling to pay players

The suspension of all football activities in the country has dealt clubs a huge financial blow.
Teams across the world have instituted salary cuts to players and staff members employed by clubs.
Gaoshubelwe says South African clubs in the second tier need to think about players who don’t get paid the same amount as their European counterparts. Swallows and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila are two of the clubs who have been struggling to pay their players, despite still receiving a monthly grant from the Premier Soccer League.
The South African Football Association (Safa) is looking at different possibilities to resume the season with playing behind closed doors as an option.
Gaoshubelwe says clubs need to show proof for being unable to pay players.
“If the clubs say they’re unable to pay, they must come clean. If it’s because of Covid-19, we need to know. But they must provide us with the information. It can’t be something that’s imposed, because there are contracts that must be fulfilled. Both parties must agree,” Gaoshubelwe told SAfm.
“We can’t thumb suck and say players must just take pay cuts ’cause people are taking pay cuts. We must sit down and analyse this situation cos we don’t know if players can afford to take pay cuts. Players have responsibilities as well.”
