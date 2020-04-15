Safa sets out conditions for football return

South Africa is currently on a lockdown that has been placed by the government to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
As a result of the lockdown, which is expected to end on 30 April, football action has been suspended in the country.
In a statement, Safa says football will only return if two conditions are met.
“It is also clear that domestic competitions can only be preceded with on two conditions; that government declare that it is safe to do so and that domestic flights are re-instituted,” read part of Safa’s statement.
“These conditions depend on a declaration by the Government on the period of lockdown and depending on normal operations by domestic airlines as well as other service providers to the football industry.”
Safa added that fans should only be allowed to the stadiums once there’s a vaccine for coronavirus.
“Virtually all the FAs globally have accepted that football competitions are not possible even behind closed doors, hence the whole world stopped all sporting activities,” the statement continued.
“We believe that the return of fans to the stadiums should coincide with the availability of the vaccine for Covid-19.
“In this regard, we note that tests have already commenced in various parts of the world.
“Safa will approach both the government and the world governing body, Fifa, for financial assistance during this period of serious financial challenges,” concluded the statement.
