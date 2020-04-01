Tributes pour in as Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo loses his mother

Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung and Premier Soccer League chairman Irvin Khoza paid tribute to Khumalo and his family.

“She was a wonderful person who played her supportive role in the background,” said Motaung.

“I knew her in the late 60s when ‘Pro’ (Doctor’s father, Eliakim ‘Pro’ Khumalo) was playing for Moroka Swallows before joining us to form Kaizer Chiefs in 1970.

“And it is known that her son Doctor Khumalo grew up at Kaizer Chiefs and developed to be a household name in international football.

”We can only be grateful of the contribution that Mme Mabel made to Kaizer Chiefs and football in general.”

Khoza said the news comes at a difficult time when the nation and the world are in lockdown because of the coronavirus.

“Mme Mabel Khumalo, mother of Doctor Khumalo, has departed,” Khoza said in a statement.

“Our hearts and prayers are with the Khumalo family.

“We received the sad news of the passing of your dear mother Mme Mabel Khumalo at this difficult time when our nation and the world are in lockdown.

“We are grateful to Ausi Mabel for her role besides the legendary late Eliakim ‘Pro’ Khumalo for nurturing an era-defining talent, Doctor Khumalo. May her soul repose peacefully,” added Khoza.

The club said in a statement: “Kaizer Chiefs family is reeling with shock after receiving the sad news of the passing of Mme Mabel Khumalo.

“Mme Mabel Khumalo is the wife of the late Kaizer Chiefs stalwart and founding member, Eliakim ‘Pro’ Khumalo and the mother of the living legend Doctor Khumalo.

“It is regrettable news to receive especially in this time when we are in distress due to the Coronavirus pandemic that is currently creeping the world. Words cannot describe our sympathy as Amakhosi to Doctor Khumalo and the entire bereaved family during this difficult time.”

Details of the memorial service and burial are to be announced at a later stage.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.