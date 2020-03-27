No work no pay for PSL referees

Safa suspended all footballing activities in the country after to help curb the spread of coronavirus at public events involving more than 100 people.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the country would go into a 21-day national lockdown with no football matches taking place during this time.
Acting Safa CEO Gay Mokoena said referees would only receive money from games they officiated before the leagues were suspended.
Mokoena said some referees had full-time jobs as teachers and policemen, which they could earn an income from during the lockdown.
Fifa is said to step in to help referees and clubs who can’t afford to pay players during this period.
“I’m aware that Fifa is trying to come up with some sort of solution to this problem. But it is very early days. I don’t know what could come of that. Having said all that, this virus has an impact on everyone’s lives. It is tough times for everyone in South Africa. There is no normal working environment,” Mokoena was quoted by DailySun.
