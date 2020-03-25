PSL News 25.3.2020 05:11 pm

What coronavirus? Pirates star Motshwari celebrates his birthday in style

Phakaaathi Reporter
Ben Motshwari of Orlando Pirates (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Orlando Pirates midfielder Ben Motshwari is said to have celebrated his birthday in style with a number of teammates at his home this past weekend.

A source who was at the party reveals that due to the Covid-19 pandemic the Bucs midfielder limited the number of guests for his celebrations, but made sure that everyone that was important in his life was there to celebrate with him.

“It might have not been a good time to celebrate with the virus hitting the world, but ‘Stiga’ had to celebrate his birthday. It was a very nice and small gathering with people close to him. He seemed to be very happy with the party and you could tell that he appreciated everyone that was there,” said the informant.

Meanwhile, Kaizer Chiefs have urged their supporters to be safe as the country battles widespread Covid-19 infections which has forced the abandonment of the Absa Premiership league programme.

