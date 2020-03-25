PSL News 25.3.2020 11:56 am

Notoane to review Olympics games preparations

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe 
Head coach of the South African Olympic Team, David Notoane (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

David Notoane says he is happy they now know where they stand following the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games due to the coronavirus pandemic around the world. 

The South African National Under-23 coach had named a 78 players provisional squad to prepare for the games.

But now with the games having been postponed to next year, Notoane says they will have to review their preparation program and they welcomed the postponement.

“We will look into the program of preparation review and revise it post the coronavirus pandemic. We are happy now that we know where we stand, that is the most important thing. We have to acknowledge that we support this decision because there is more to life than sports. Coronavirus is here and is cutting the world into pieces. We now all have to focus our energy in making sure that we deal with this pandemic,” said the Under-23 coach.

“We would like to urge all sport-loving people in SA and around the world to rally behind their governments and support all the measures that are in place to make sure that we deal with this pandemic. In so saying, all sporting activities have been halted and we are no different.”

