Kaizer Chiefs warn fans over coronavirus

Amakhosi called on their supporters to self-isolate as much as they can by avoiding gatherings and instructed them to not host any branch meetings or activities while the corona virus escalates throughout the country.

“In this uncertain time of the coronavirus outbreak, we are urging Kaizer Chiefs supporters to take care and observe all the prescribed precautionary measures to avoid contracting and spreading of the pandemic,” read the statement posted on the club’s website.

“During this period, we discourage Kaizer Chiefs supporters and branches from gathering and holding any meetings. This is in accordance with the statement issued on 15 March by President Cyril Ramaphosa on measures to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We encourage social distancing by prohibiting gatherings of more than 100 people. Prohibiting mass celebrations of upcoming national days. Furthermore, the President stated that where small gatherings are unavoidable, organisers will need to put in place stringent measures of prevention and control.

“The wellbeing of the supporters is of great concern to us. We urge the supporters to follow government guidelines regarding hygiene to ensure the wellbeing of everybody. We trust that soon this will pass, and everything will be back to normal,” added Amakhosi in their message directed to their millions of fans.

The break forced on the Absa Premiership meanwhile disadvantages form teams like Kaizer Chiefs but also has advantages for Ernst Middendorp’s side. Amakhosi – who have a four-point lead – were set to regroup and get their ship on course yet again with a game against Bidvest Wits when the Premier Soccer League announced the suspension of the league programme as the country battles the spread of Corona virus.

Based on how Amakhosi have lived up to the bog games this season, having beat both Orlando Pirates (twice) and Mamelodi Sundowns in the league already, it was expected that they would rise to the occasion again against Gavin Hunt’s hard-running Students side.

The suspension of games denied Amakhosi a chance to quickly move away from the negativity brought on by the embarrassing defeat against AmaZulu in their last game. It will also help cool off the rumours sparked since the club announced that one of their star performers this season, George Maluleka was leaving at the end of the season to join Mamelodi Sundowns.

