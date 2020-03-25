PSL News 25.3.2020 08:45 am

Tignyemb and Chippa fight over money

Phakaaathi Reporter
Patrick Tignyemb (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Veteran goalkeeper Patrick Tignyemb says Chippa United don’t want to pay him after they released him before his contract expired

Tignyemb signed a deal with the Chilli Boys which would see him stay at the club until 2022 after he left Bloemfontein Celtic when he butted head with management over unpaid salaries and players’ bonuses, however, the coastal club released him before the contract could expire.

According to Fifa rules, the club has to pay the goalkeeper a settlement amount for the years remaining on his contract as he only played for one season at the club.

Tignyemb says he will fight for his money, which he claims the club doesn’t want to pay. The 34-year-old revealed he has asked his lawyers and the SA Football Players Union (Safpu) to assist him in getting the money owed to him.

“[Chippa] breached a lot of clauses in my contract. But because the matter is already with my lawyers, I can’t give more details,” Tignyemb told Sowetan.

