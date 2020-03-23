Safa technical centre set to be used as quarantine facility

This is in response to the growing number of coronavirus cases in South African.
The association has offered the Safa National Technical Centre to be used as a quarantine centre by the government.
Safa suspended all football activities across the country last week after the government banned gatherings of more than 100 people.
“SAFA is also shutting down the National Technical Centre (formerly known as Fun Valley) in a bid to curb the congregation of huge crowds in line with the national government call to stop the spread of the virus,” read a statement from Safa’s website.
“We have decided as the Association, to offer the SAFA NTC to the national government to use the facility as one of the quarantine centres.”
