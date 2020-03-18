How Ajax forward Mosiatlhaga chose to look on the bright side

If the old saying ‘always look on the bright side’ was a person, it would be Abednego Mosiatlhaga.

The 25-year-old forward thought he had achieved his dream when he was promoted with Stellenbosch FC, where he was on loan last season but he found himself clubless when his contract at Bidvest Wits ended.

He should have felt that Stellies would jump at the chance at signing him on a permanent deal but it didn’t happen that way. But instead of crying foul over his situation, he chose to look on the bright side and take the lessons from the situation and move on.

He then found his way back to the GladAfrica Championship where he joined Ajax Cape Town.

“I was really excited to be in the Absa Premiership last year and I was confused at how things unravelled because I think I did the hard work to be with a Premiership team. But I am the kind of person who looks for the lesson and I saw the Ajax opportunity to show my ability again and prove that I am on the level to compete in South Africa’s top division,” Mosiatlaga told the club’s website.

And his move has proved to be a masterstroke as he has been influential in the Urban Warriors’ fight for promotion and his 16 goals so far has propelled the side to first place in the Championship where they have a healthy seven points lead with six games to go.

“I think there is a bit of luck but I must tell you the team must be given credit for all their effort, including the coaching staff. Myself and Thabo (Mosadi) benefit a lot from the attacking style of this team,” he said modestly.

He said he would want to remain at Ajax when they win promotion but admitted that he had learnt that things were not always what they seem in football.

“I am looking to keep constant and I want to show loyalty to Ajax, but you obviously never know what happens, I didn’t think I would be in the second division again but here we are. Take it day by day,” he said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.