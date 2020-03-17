PSL News 17.3.2020 09:55 pm

Sports minister gives PSL green light to resume matches, but Safa quickly disagrees

Phakaaathi Reporter
Sports minister gives PSL green light to resume matches, but Safa quickly disagrees

Nathi Mthethwa, Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)

Minister of Sport, Arts and Recreation Nathi Mthethwa says Premier Soccer League (PSL) action can resume as long as it’s played behind closed doors to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

On Monday, PSL chairman Irvin Khoza announced that all the matches for this week will be suspended until further notice in compliance with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s declaration of a national disaster over Covid-19.

READ: Huge dilemma facing the PSL

However, on Tuesday after a meeting with Khoza, Safa president Danny Jordaan and other sports federations, Mthethwa recommended that PSL matches resume, but be played behind closed doors to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

“It is not in two weeks or a week, it is now. We have said that, firstly, we need the chairman and others in the leadership of sport to raise their voices against this pandemic,” said Mthethwa.

“Therefore, they will continue with their matches, which will be without spectators, and they will finish the season.

“The most important thing for us, as they do that, is they will be spreading the message to fight against this pandemic.

“So, there is no confusion. Even if we are going to reach a point where there are no matches, that will be gradually phased in. But as we speak, they can have their match tomorrow [Wednesday], with no spectators,” added Mthethwa.

The final decision, however, still rests with the PSL Board of Governors, who are set to meet on Thursday to decide when the matches will resume.

Safa tweeted its position on Tuesday night that the matches had to be considered postponed for now.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Nzimande urges universities to take social distance protocols seriously to combat virus 17.3.2020
Parliament suspended from Thursday due to coronavirus 17.3.2020
Cancel SAA’s R16.4bn bailout, use money for disaster management – DA 17.3.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 ZCC asks people to stop coming to Moria as other mega churches cancel Easter services

Politics DA adds Covid-19 to its list of reasons for wanting to stay in charge of Tshwane

World China reports just one new domestic virus case, but 20 more imported

World How soon will the world have a drug to combat coronavirus?

Business News Business calls for money to be redirected from SAA and other SOEs to fight Covid-19


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 