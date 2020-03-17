Football addicts to feel coronavirus effects

The PSL did the right thing by halting matches this week and weekend, as a response to the call by President Cyril Ramaphosa that gatherings of more than 100 people in one place should be avoided at all costs as we try to stop the spread of the deadly Covid-19.

The PSL had already been proactive in banning handshakes before and after the match, for which they must be applauded.

Okay, we now have a problem. At first we thought this virus was a passing thing and we laughed when we saw fans wearing masks at the stadium in the past weeks, thinking local supporters will do anything to get attention.

But now the proverbial ish has hit the fan and the virus is home, which has resulted in the PSL cancelling this week’s action while they will on Thursday deliberate on the way forward regarding the games.

I must say I was hoping that tonight’s game would be allowed to play as the last one before the postponements. It is the kind of game you don’t want to miss. It has so many elements to it that makes it enticing.

I mean a win for Pirates would get them back in serious contention for the league title. And as for Sundowns, it would see the gap narrowed to just one point. That’s some of the ingredients that makes for a thriller.

I had actually even saved beer from last weekend so that I could have it while I watch the match. Phela beer is what popcorn is to moviegoers for us football addicts.

I may be lucky that I haven’t come in contact with the virus as yet, but it has affected me in a bad way. I am sure I am not the only one, though. I just hope a solution to get rid of it is found quickly so we can go back to football the way we know it. The football withdrawal symptoms are already heavy on us.

