PSL News 17.3.2020 12:07 pm

Ajax close youth academy amid Corona virus 

Phakaaathi Reporter
Ajax close youth academy amid Corona virus 

Calvin Marlin, coach of Ajax Cape Town during the GladAfrica Championship 2019/20 game between Ajax Cape Town and Real Kings at Cape Town Stadium (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

With the Premier Soccer League chairman Irvin Khoza having announced the suspension of football this week, GladAfrcia Championship side Ajax Cape Town also announced that the academy doors will be closed until further notice. 

The Cape Town-based side made the announcement after president Cyril Ramaphosa declared the Corona virus a national disaster.

“Following the address of the President and his announcement of the Corona virus as a national disaster, Ajax Cape Town will be taking measures with immediate effect in support of the drive to curb the spread of the virus,” the club tweeted.

“We will have more information on the league as the week continues. Ajax CT urge all South Africans to follow the protocols set in place, if we work together we are stronger.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World China reports just one new domestic virus case, but 20 more imported

World How soon will the world have a drug to combat coronavirus?

Business News Business calls for money to be redirected from SAA and other SOEs to fight Covid-19

Investigation How the Lottery funded an R8.5 million Facebook page

Business Covid-19 crash: R2.3 trillion already wiped out on SA stock market


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 