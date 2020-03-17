Ajax close youth academy amid Corona virus 

The Cape Town-based side made the announcement after president Cyril Ramaphosa declared the Corona virus a national disaster.

“Following the address of the President and his announcement of the Corona virus as a national disaster, Ajax Cape Town will be taking measures with immediate effect in support of the drive to curb the spread of the virus,” the club tweeted.

“We will have more information on the league as the week continues. Ajax CT urge all South Africans to follow the protocols set in place, if we work together we are stronger.”

