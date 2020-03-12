AmaZulu set to face PSL music

The charge comes after an incident that involved goalkeeper Siyabonga Mbatha, club official Mvikeli Shoba and former assistant coach Mabhuti Khenyeza following their side’s 1-0 win over Polokwane City.

The members of the AmaZulu team confronted match official Tshidiso Maruping at the end of the game, which was played on 20 February.

The Premier Soccer League described their behaviour as abusive and intimidatory.

Usuthu general manager Lunga Sokhela was charged with bringing the league into disrepute for comments directed at the match official on social media after the game.

