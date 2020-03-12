PSL News 12.3.2020 04:40 pm

AmaZulu set to face PSL music

Phakaaathi reporter
Lunga Sokhela, general manager of AmaZulu (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

AmaZulu’s problems are far from over as some members of their camp have been charged with misconduct.

The charge comes after an incident that involved goalkeeper Siyabonga Mbatha, club official Mvikeli Shoba and former assistant coach Mabhuti Khenyeza following their side’s 1-0 win over Polokwane City.

The members of the AmaZulu team confronted match official Tshidiso Maruping at the end of the game, which was played on 20 February.

The Premier Soccer League described their behaviour as abusive and intimidatory.

Usuthu general manager Lunga Sokhela was charged with bringing the league into disrepute for comments directed at the match official on social media after the game.

COSAFA TV


