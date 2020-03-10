Wits tame limping Leopards

Wits were on the front foot from the off, and almost went in front in the 5th minute, a searing strike from Deon Hotto fizzing just wide of the post.

Bienvenu Eva Nga has yet to score a league goal for Wits since signing for them in January, and while he got his head to Thabang Monare’s 10th minute corner, he could only put the ball over the bar.

Leopards, in the midst of a dreadful season, were mostly on the back foot, but did sound a word of warning when former Orlando Pirates star Thabo Matlaba fired in a shot, Brandon Petersen producing a superb save diving to his left.

Wits were doing most of the pressing, however, and went in front on the half hour mark. Hotto’s whipped in cross from the right wing with his left foot was inch-perfect, and a completely unmarked Dzvukumanja stooped to head past Rotshidzwa Muleka in the Leopards goal.

Wits could have been further in front by half time, as Thabang Monare and Hotto both wasted good chances, before the latter’s shot on the stroke of half time drew an excellent save from Muleka.

Clever Boys winger Kaogelo Sekgota picked up a yellow card three minutes into the second half, and Wits then lost Dzvukumanaja to injury, Haashim Domingo coming on in his place in the 56th minute.

Leopards caused some panic in the Wits penalty area on the hour mark, with Tshwarelo Bereng ultimately firing off target. At the other end, meanwhile, Sekgota spun brilliantly and fired a fine effort inches wide.

Lidoda Duvha brought on Lesedi Kapinga to replace Thabiso Mokwena in the 65th minute and soon after Lifa Hlongwane came on for Matlaba, with the Leopards fans in the stands delighted with the first substitution, but not at all with the second.

With 20 minutes left on the clock, Hunt brought off Sekgota, after a fine display, and replaced him with Elias Pelembe.

Sifiso Hlanti was next to threaten for Wits, his speculative grass-cutter in the 74th minute pushed wide by Muleka.

Leopards felt they should have had a penalty with seven minutes left, after the ball did strike Buhle Mkhwanazi on the arm inside the penalty area, but referee Abongile Tom waved away the Lidoda Duvha appeals.

Domingo then rattled the woodwork with four minutes on the clock, his brilliant strike from range coming back off the bar. There was also time for another substitute, Pelembe, to come even closer, his shot slamming the underside of the bar but coming down on the wrong side of the goalline for Wits.

Mwape Musonda had a late header saved by Peterson, but Leopards could not find away through, and remain three points clear at the bottom of the table. Wits, meanwhile, are ten points behind leaders Kaizer Chiefs, with a game in hand, and still have to play Amakhosi twice in the run-in.

