Majoro faces uncertain future at AmaZulu

The striker was placed on special training along with Thembela Sikhakhane, Nhlanhla Vilakazi, Michael Morton and Jabulani Ncobeni after they gave a poor performances in some matches.

The other four players were recalled to the first team after interim coach Ayanda Dlamini took over, however, Majoro remained on special training. This raised speculation that the striker could be on his way out of Usuthu.

Usuthu’s media officer Brilliant Mkhathini believes the striker could be given a chance to play in the next game.

“They only started training on Thursday with the rest of the squad and Majoro not being with them at this stage doesn’t mean anything,” Mkhathini told the Daily Sun.

“We will find out by next week how he has progressed thus far because we were in preparation for the Kaizer Chiefs game.”

