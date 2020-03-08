Pitso ready to sign new Sundowns contract

Mosimane is ready to extend what will be a seven and half year-long stay at Chloorkop by the time his current deal expires in June.

The former Bafana Bafana coach said he has agreed to every clause on his new deal and expects Sundowns to wrap up the negotiations.

“Earlier I said 80% of the clauses on the contract have been agreed, so now I have complied with 100% of what Sundowns want,” said Mosimane at the back of his side’s exit from the Caf Champions League at the hands of Al-Ahly, who held Masandawana to a 1-1 draw and lost 3-1 on aggregate.

“I am waiting for Sundowns now. I have long complied, the ball in Sundowns’ court, not in my court. There is no more ‘what’s left’ … you must ask Sundowns. I am here and I want to be here. I hope I am here. It is not me, I have complied with everything, so it is on the other side,” Mosimane added.

“Jingles” went on to reveal that the defending Absa Premiership champions have already secured at least three signings players, one of which is understood to be Ajax Cape Town’s Grant Margeman.

“We have made signings that I have recommended and the club has gone with them. So we have strengthen the team for next year and hopefully Mauricio Affonso will be back because he did his operation two days back so he will be back after three months and he will join us in pre-season. We have added three signings but we can’t talk. There will be a better team in the Champions League and I am happy that the club has gone with them,” said Mosimane.

