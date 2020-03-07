Live report: Golden Arrows vs Orlando Pirates

– 67′ another corner kick for Arrows
– 53′ corner kick for Arrows
– 50′ Mlungwana does well to parry Lorch’s shot away for a corner kick
– the second half is underway at Lucas Moripe Stadium
– referee blows his whistle for the half-time break. Half-time score: Golden Arrows 0-0 Orlando Pirates
– 42′ free kick for Pirates from a promising position
– 41′ corner kick for Pirates
– 37′ now Pule is also down injured
– 35′ referee stops play for Mhango to receive medical treatment
– 21′ another corner kick for Pirates
– 21′ Mlungwana parries Pule’s shot away for a corner kick
– 18′ free kick for Pirates
– 7′ offside call goes against Arrows
– kickoff
Starting XI:
Golden Arrows XI: Mlungwana, Sibisi, Mathiane, Makhubela, Dube, Phiri, Lunga, Shitolo, Mtshali, Mutizwa, Lamola
Orlando Pirates XI:
Abafana Bes’thende extended their unbeaten run in the league to three matches by playing to a 1-1 draw at home to Highlands Park last weekend.
Bucs saw their 10-game unbeaten run in the league come to a halt with a 1-0 home loss to Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs.
