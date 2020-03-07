PSL News 7.3.2020 06:17 pm

Blow by blow: Golden Arrows vs Orlando Pirates

Siphesihle Ndlovu of Orlando Pirates challenged by Michael Gumede of Golden Arrows during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 match between Orlando Pirates and Golden Arrows at Orlando Stadium. (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Golden Arrows will welcome a wounded Orlando Pirates outfit at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium this evening.

– referee blows his whistle for full-time. Full-time score: Golden Arrows 0-0 Orlando Pirates

– 3 additional minutes to be played

– 89′ free kick for Arrows in a good scoring position

– 86′ Arrows appeal for the penalty, but thr referee waves play on

– 81′ corner kick for Pirates and it turns to another one

– 75′ Substitution for Pirates: Mhango makes way for Tshegofatso Mabasa

– 67′ another corner kick for Arrows

– 53′ corner kick for Arrows

– 50′ Mlungwana does well to parry Lorch’s shot away for a corner kick

– the second half is underway at Lucas Moripe Stadium

– referee blows his whistle for the half-time break. Half-time score: Golden Arrows 0-0 Orlando Pirates

– 42′ free kick for Pirates from a promising position

– 41′ corner kick for Pirates

– 37′ now Pule is also down injured

– 35′ referee stops play for Mhango to receive medical treatment

– 21′ another corner kick for Pirates

– 21′ Mlungwana parries Pule’s shot away for a corner kick

– 18′ free kick for Pirates

– 7′ offside call goes against Arrows

– kickoff

Starting XI:

Golden Arrows XI: Mlungwana, Sibisi, Mathiane, Makhubela, Dube, Phiri, Lunga, Shitolo, Mtshali, Mutizwa, Lamola
Orlando Pirates XI:

Abafana Bes’thende extended their unbeaten run in the league to three matches by playing to a 1-1 draw at home to Highlands Park last weekend.

Bucs saw their 10-game unbeaten run in the league come to a halt with a 1-0 home loss to Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs.

