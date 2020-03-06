AmaZulu recalls suspended players for Chiefs clash

Last month, Usuthu suspended Michael Morton, Thembela Sikhakhane, Jabulani Ncobeni, Thembela Sikhakhane and Nhlanhla Vilakazi apparently for ill-discipline.

According to IOL, interim coaches Ayanda Dlamini and Moeneeb Josephs have decided to recall the four of the five suspended players except for Majoro, who continues to train on his own.

Team manager at the club, Qedi Dlamini, explained why Majoro was not back.

“The coaches are the ones that recommended that these players train on their own and we granted them that permission. They also came back to us and ask that four of the players come back and train with the first team. We also granted them that.

“They recommended those four players. I can confirm that they are in contention for selection against Kaizer Chiefs. The coach will decide if they will go with the team or not. Remember, we want people that are committed.” Dlamini is quoted as saying by IOL.

Meanwhile, Dlamini has dismissed reports that AmaZulu are set to fire ‘on special leave’ Josef Vukusic and replace him with former Chippa United coach Norman Mapeza.

“No, it is not true that Mapeza is coming to us. We are not talking to any coach right now. I think people are speculating because I saw that he is in Durban.

“We can’t hire someone while we still have a coach. The coach was not fired but is on special leave. There’s an investigation that is ongoing after the allegations that were raised by the players. He is on special leave until the 13th (of March),” Dlamini stated.

