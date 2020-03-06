PSL News 6.3.2020 01:36 pm

AmaZulu recall suspended players for Chiefs clash

Phakaaathi Reporter
AmaZulu recall suspended players for Chiefs clash

Lehlohonolo Majoro of AmaZulu (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

AmaZulu are said to have recalled four of the five suspended players for their clash against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday at FNB Stadium.

Last month, Usuthu suspended Michael Morton, Thembela Sikhakhane, Jabulani Ncobeni, Thembela Sikhakhane and Nhlanhla Vilakazi apparently for ill-discipline.

READ: AmaZulu will be relegated if they don’t pay me – agent

According to IOL, interim coaches Ayanda Dlamini and Moeneeb Josephs have decided to recall the four of the five suspended players except for Majoro, who continues to train on his own.

Team manager at the club, Qedi Dlamini, explained why Majoro was not back.

“The coaches are the ones that recommended that these players train on their own and we granted them that permission. They also came back to us and ask that four of the players come back and train with the first team. We also granted them that.

“They recommended those four players. I can confirm that they are in contention for selection against Kaizer Chiefs. The coach will decide if they will go with the team or not. Remember, we want people that are committed.” Dlamini is quoted as saying by IOL.

Meanwhile, Dlamini has dismissed reports that AmaZulu are set to fire ‘on special leave’ Josef Vukusic and replace him with former Chippa United coach Norman Mapeza.

“No, it is not true that Mapeza is coming to us. We are not talking to any coach right now. I think people are speculating because I saw that he is in Durban.

“We can’t hire someone while we still have a coach. The coach was not fired but is on special leave. There’s an investigation that is ongoing after the allegations that were raised by the players. He is on special leave until the 13th (of March),” Dlamini stated.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Middendorp slams ‘casual’ Chiefs stars after shock AmaZulu defeat 8.3.2020
AmaZulu flip script and beat league favourites Chiefs 7.3.2020
Pirates fans content with Zinnbauer work  7.3.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Health Third case of coronavirus confirmed in South Africa

World UPDATE: China quarantine hotel collapse kills 10

World Italy closes cinemas, theatres, museums nationwide in virus lockdown – govt

world soccer Judge in Asuncion orders Brazil football icon Ronaldinho held

Celebrities Pabi Moloi apologises to South Africans following her arrest


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 