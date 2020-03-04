PSL News 4.3.2020 11:22 am

Rulani Mokwena joins Chippa United

Phakaaathi Reporter
Rulani Mokwena joins Chippa United

Orlando Pirates assistant coach Rulani Mokwena (BackpagePix)

Orlando Pirates have confirmed that assistant coach Rulani Mokwena has ‘been seconded’ to join Chippa United.

Pirates announced Mokwena’s move to Chippa on their website on Wednesday.

READ: Pirates assistant coach Mokwena spotted coaching ABC Motsepe side

“Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm that Assistant Coach Rhulani Mokwena has been seconded to join Absa Premiership outfit Chippa United,” read a statement on the Pirates website.

“Mokwena, who recently returned from an overseas trip which saw him visiting some European football clubs for a benchmarking exercise, joins the Chilli Boys until the end of the season.

“He will be joined at United by Michael Loftman,” added the Bucs statement.

Mokwena has been absent from the Pirates bench since he was replaced by Josef Zinnbauer as head coach.

There were reports that Pirates had given him leave to study, but it later emerged he was coaching his ABC Motsepe League club Black Poison FC, as reported by Phakaaathi last month.

Mokwena replaces Norman Mapeza, who quit the Chilli Boys having been in charge for 20 games. It yielded eight wins, four draws and eight defeats.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
How will Pirates survive after crash against Chiefs wall? 4.3.2020
Sundowns have a better chance to overtake Chiefs than Pirates – Zinnbauer  3.3.2020
Khune rules out move to Orlando Pirates 3.3.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Opinion Our prisons are failing. They need to become correctional facilities

Lotto With R100m in PowerBall prizes on the line tonight, these are SA’s ‘luckiest places’

Celebrities R300K in a day is not a bad day, says AKA on hilarious crowd surfing fail

Music Vietnamese COVID-19 safety dance goes… viral

Local News Lion on the loose in KZN


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 