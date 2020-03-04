Rulani Mokwena joins Chippa United

Pirates announced Mokwena’s move to Chippa on their website on Wednesday.

“Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm that Assistant Coach Rhulani Mokwena has been seconded to join Absa Premiership outfit Chippa United,” read a statement on the Pirates website.

“Mokwena, who recently returned from an overseas trip which saw him visiting some European football clubs for a benchmarking exercise, joins the Chilli Boys until the end of the season.

“He will be joined at United by Michael Loftman,” added the Bucs statement.

Mokwena has been absent from the Pirates bench since he was replaced by Josef Zinnbauer as head coach.

There were reports that Pirates had given him leave to study, but it later emerged he was coaching his ABC Motsepe League club Black Poison FC, as reported by Phakaaathi last month.

Mokwena replaces Norman Mapeza, who quit the Chilli Boys having been in charge for 20 games. It yielded eight wins, four draws and eight defeats.

