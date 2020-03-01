Akpeyi speaks on Khune ‘rivalry’

Akeyi turned his attention to the Chiefs fans who booed him a week ago for costly mistakes against Maritzburg United in a league game.

The Nigerian international dedicated his man of the match award to his coaches.

“I would like to dedicate my man of the match award to my coaches who believed in me following what happened to two weeks ago when these people (fans) turned against me,” Akpeyi told SuperSportTV.

“They need to have at the back of their minds that we are the ones on the field, they only support us when things are good. But we have to have the mind set to pick up this point.

“Khune is still the number one he is the legend I am fortunate to play they should stop supporting individuals, we are a team, that is the problem we are having right now. I tell people who support me to stop looking down at Khune we are a team, they should support all the team.”

