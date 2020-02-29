Wits return to winning ways with SuperSport drubbing

United moved within two points of third-place Orlando Pirates as they seem to have revived their championship aspirations.

Onismor Bhasera rolled back the years when he chased a ball down the left flank, beat his marker and went to the byline to deliver a well weighed, inch-perfect cross to Teboho Mokoena who tapped in past Brendon Peterson to find the back of the net for the first time in the Absa Premiership this season.

Deon Hotto came really close to leveling matters in the 70th minute from a freekick, but SuperSport goalie, Ronwen Williams, who had very little to do until that moment, pulled one from his top drawer and sprung to palm away the goal-bound strike.

The Students continued to chase the game but Williams proved to be unbeatable. This time Wits’ chance was created by Sfiso Hlanti who played square ball Kgaogelo Sekgota and the marksman struck a half volley but the alert Williams tipped the ball over the bar to keep United in the lead.

With had to play the last 10 minutes without their captain Thulani Hlatshwayo who collided with SuperSport’Siyabonga Nhlapho in a challenge for the ball in the air. Both players received extensive treatment on the pitch after the head collision, and were bandaged but it was only Nhlapho who could soldier on as the Wits skipper was ushered down the tunnel.

With two minutes left on the clock, the man in the middle handed Matsatsantsa A Pitori a penalty after Hlanti handled the ball in the box. Striker Bradley Grobler stepped up and made no mistake, sending Peterson the wrong direction as he fired United back to winning ways.

