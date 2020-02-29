Chiefs star Billiat wins big at FUZ awards

The Football Union of Zimbabwe held their inaugural annual awards in Harare on Friday where Billiat and other Zimbabwean footballers were awarded for their hard work over the past year.

Billiat along with compatriots Joel Ngodzo and Emmaculate Msipa picked up the big awards on the night.

List of winners

Men’s Player of the Year: Joel Ngodzo.

Women’s Player of the Year: Emmaculate Msipa.

Best International Player: Khama Billiat.

Men’s Team of the Year: Ariel Sibanda, Ian Nekati, Xolani Ndlovu, Method Mwanjale, Peter Muduhwa, Ralph Kawondera, Never Tigere, Joel Ngodzo, King Nadolo, Prince Dube, Evans Katema.

Women’s Team of the Year: Lindiwe Magwede, Nobhukosi Ncube, Sheila Makoto, Lynette Mutokuto, Talent Makwanda, Marjory Nyaumwe, Kudzanai Chiparausha, Talent Mandaza, Emmaculate Msipa, Mavis Chirandu, Rudo Neshamba.

Legendary award: George Shaya.

Media Honorary award: Robson Sharuko.

President’s award: Primrose Pinjisi and Paul Gundani.

