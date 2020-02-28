PSL News 28.2.2020 10:53 am

Zimbabwe to host home games at Orlando Stadium

Phakaaathi Reporter
Supporters sing and dance during the Absa Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

The Zimbabwe Football Association is set to host their international match against Algeria at the Orlando Stadium.

Zifa’s decision comes after they were banned by CAF from hosting international matches due to the state of their pitch.

Zifa spokesman Xolisani Gwesela confirmed they earmarked Orlando Stadium as their home ground for their game against Algeria.

“We have started the process to get a stadium and a letter is being dispatched to the South African Football Association,” Gwesela was quoted by Daily Sun.

“The decision does not lie with us. Safa will advise what is available and then all logistics will be worked out from there,” the Zifa spokesperson added.

“A media tribune, for example, cannot be fixed in two weeks. Fixing it would mean dismantling the structure but other issues like doping rooms and internet connectivity can be done. Gates need automation, so really, it is unachievable in the short term,” he said.

