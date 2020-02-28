Pirates coach dances to Lorch’s Amapiano song

The Bucs coach says whenever they are in the dressing room and the song is playing he joins his charges with his dance move to brighten up the mood in the room.

“The song is very good and it is played often in the dressing room. The guys start dancing and they have fun; it’s a good song,” said the Pirates mentor.

Zinnbauer will be hoping to brighten up the mood of his charges even more in the Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

The Buccaneers go into this match with 39 points after 21 games, six points behind Kaizer Chiefs who are on the summit of the log with 45 points from 20 matches.

Bucs have already lost twice to Amakhosi this season, with Chiefs winning the first round of the League 3-2, before recording another victory in the Telkom knockout with a 4-2 penalty shootout win having played to a 2-2 draw.

