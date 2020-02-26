Win against Chiefs will make things interesting for Downs – Davids

With the Absa Premiership title race looking with the top three sides – Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates all in with the chance to lift the trophy in May, Bucs assistant coach Fadlu Davids believes should they win their game against Amakhosi on Saturday it will make it interesting for Sundowns.

Pirates are in third place on the log with six points behind top of the standings side Amakhosi, who are on 45 points after 20 games, while second-placed Brazilians are just four points behind Chiefs having collected 41 points from the same number of games with Chiefs. Pirates, however, have played 21 games.

“I think if we get three points, it will make things more interesting for Sundowns, they will only be one point behind [Chiefs]. But Chiefs still have a game in hand and it will take us back to four points [should Chiefs win their game in hand],” said the Bucs assistant.

Pirates and Chiefs will lock horns at the FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

