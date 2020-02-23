Live report: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Vaal University of Technology

– 67′ corner kick for VUT

– 66′ free kick for VUT

– 64′ Substitution for VUT: Thato Nkoe comes on for Mgidi

– 62′ corner kick for VUT

– 59′ Substitution for Sundowns: Makgalwa makes way for Aubrey Ngoma

– 56′ Hlongwane shoots over the crossbar from the penalty spot

– 55′ Penalty for VUT

– 54′ GOAAAL! Arendse puts Sundowns in the lead with a header!

– 51′ Maboe’s header is saved by Naane

– 48′ chance for Sundowns! But it’s cleared away for a corner kick by VUT

– 46′ corner kick and it leads to another one

– the second half is underway

– referee blows his whistle for the half-time break. Half-time score: Mamelodi Sundowns 0-0 Vaal University of Pretoria

– 44′ Makgalwa’s shot is saved by Naane

– 39′ Soumahoro’s header goes wide of goals

– 38′ another corner kick for Sundowns

– 34′ corner kick for Sundowns

– 31′ Mkhulise’s shot is saved by Naane

– 26′ free kick for VUT from a promising position

– 22′ Seabi shoots wide from close range

– 21′ VUT appeal for the penalty, but the referee waves play

– the game is underway at Lucas Moripe Stadium

Starting XI:

Mamelodi Sundowns XI: Mweene, Lukhubeni, Lakay, Soumahoro, Arendse, Seabi, Makgalwa, Mabunda, Mkhulise, Maboe, Meza

Vaal University of Technology XI: Naane, Mokondo, Tema, Lekalakala, Sibisi, Mawelewele, Mampa, Bodiba, Chesane, Hlongwane, Mgidi

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.