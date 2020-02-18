Orlando Pirates are in safe hands

The Pirates shot-stopper was in fine form on the day, with his most notable save being an amazing effort to keep out an Edwin Gymah header from close range just after the half-hour mark.

“We knew that it was going to be difficult coming here, the conditions…It’s not an easy place to come, but I think we managed well, the whole team defended well from the top to the bottom,” Sandilands told Pirates’ official media.

“So, it’s more of a collective effort I don’t really see it as me being the difference, everybody stood up and worked together as a team, as a unit and we are grateful to have come away with three points.”

The win for the Buccaneers saw them continue with their fine form in the League, which has seen the club register six straight Absa Premiership wins.

Sandilands added that their form had created great unity at the club.

“It’s an amazing team to be part of right now, the team spirit and the unity from the coaches, staff and players is exciting. Everybody is just pulling together, we are a team, we are a unit and we are just trying to work together and see how far we can go with this.

“And we are just giving our best in every game we are participating in. It’s just a privilege to be part of this team and it’s exciting times for us.”

Pirates have now managed to collect a total of 39 points after 21 games, which puts them in second place.

The Buccaneers are just six points behind leaders Kaizer Chiefs, though Amakhosi have only played 20 games.

The way things are looking for both Pirates and Chiefs at the moment, one can only anticipate a thriller of a match come the Soweto derby on 29 February at the FNB Stadium as the intensive Premiership league race continues.

