Kaizer Chiefs fumble as Absa Premiership title chase gets hot

This weekend saw Kaizer Chiefs drop points as they lost 2-1 to Maritzburg United.

Daylon Claasen of Maritzburg scored twice on the 65th and 66th minute, while Samir Nurkovic scored on the 78th minute for Kaizer Chiefs.

Amakhosi went from leading the log from 17 points and are now on 6 points ahead of second placed Orlando Pirates, who edged Black Leopards 1-0 this past weekend, but the Buccaneers have played one more game than their Soweto rivals.

