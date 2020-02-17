PSL News 17.2.2020 04:08 pm

Kaizer Chiefs fumble as Absa Premiership title chase gets hot

Phakaaathi Writer
Kaizer Chiefs fumble as Absa Premiership title chase gets hot

Khaya Ndubane hosts Michaelson Gumede as they review this past weekend’s Absa Premiership matches.

This weekend saw Kaizer Chiefs drop points as they lost 2-1 to Maritzburg United.

Daylon Claasen of Maritzburg scored twice on the 65th and 66th minute, while Samir Nurkovic scored on the 78th minute for Kaizer Chiefs.

Amakhosi went from leading the log from 17 points and are now on 6 points ahead of second placed Orlando Pirates, who edged Black Leopards 1-0 this past weekend, but the Buccaneers have played one more game than their Soweto rivals.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Pitch conditions force Chiefs to play ugly – Cardoso 20.2.2020
Pitso reveals Sundowns’ special training for VUT match 20.2.2020
Wounded Chiefs change focus to Highlands clash 20.2.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Personal Finance Top tax tips to remember

Politics Sonke Gender Justice wants ‘remedial’ action against Mamabolo, Malema

Business News ‘No justification for govt to subsidise middle class,’ says CompCom on Gautrain

Society Nothing radical about ‘giving back the land’ – expert

Politics Norway weighs in on debate around De Klerk’s apartheid statement


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 