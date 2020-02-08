Chiefs edge Eagles to move to Cup last-16

The major news on the Kaizer Chiefs teamsheet was that Itumeleng Khune was handed his first appearance since September, as well as the captain’s armband, despite Middendorp’s indication this week that he would not be dropping Daniel Akpeyi.The Chiefs head coach did leave Khama Billiat on the bench, preferring an attacking trident of Leonardo Castro, Lebo Manyama and Samir Nurkovic.

It was Chiefs’ midfield, however, who had Amakhosi’s opportunities in the early stages. George Maluleka was just off target with a couple of long-range effort, before he linked well with Australian Kearyn Baccus, who fired wide of the near post.

Maluleka then found his range with another fine strike, but this time Eagles goalkeeper Edward Maova was on hand to tip the ball over the bar.

From the resulting corner, Erick Mathoho had a great chance to put Chiefs in front, but headed over with the goal at his mercy.

Chiefs were creating plenty of pressure, and Baccus did superbly to set up Manyama, but he fired wastefully over.

Eagles, were not really able to work Khune, content to sit back for the most part, but former Chiefs striker Sakhile Hlongwa did show some nice touches and had a chance six minutes from half time, heading over Zanoxolo Mduli’s cross.

Mduli then produced a delightful turn on the edge of the box, but couldn’t find the target.

Ernst Middendorp brought on Billiat for Castro at half time, and he immediately had an impact, the Zimbabwean setting up Manyama, whose effort was superbly saved by Maova.

Billiat then found himself through after a mistake from the Eagles defence in the 58th minute, but he scuffed his effort and it was easy for Maova.

And the Zimbabwean had another chance in the 61st minute, but he put Manyama’s knock-down just wide.

In the end, however, Eagles resistance broke thanks to a piece of brilliance from Manyama, who spun superbly in the area onto Reeve Frosler’s pass, took another fine touch to steady himself and dinked a delicate finish over Maova and into the net.

Eagles forced a couple of dangerous free kicks in the closing stages, but failed to make the most of them, and can now concentrate solely on their bid to survive relegation.

