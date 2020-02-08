Live report: Kaizer Chiefs vs Royal Eagles

– referee blows his whistle for full-time. Full-time score: Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 Royal Eagles

– 3 minutes of added time to be played

– 86′ Substitution for Chiefs: Anthony Ajay Akumu makes his debut for Chiefs as he comes on for Maluleka

– 83′ free kick for Eagles from a promising position, but it’s wasted

– 70′ Manyama breaks the deadlock and puts Chiefs in the lead

– 58′ Billiat shoots wide from long range

– 48′ Mathoho’s header goes wide

– 48′ Manyama shoots wide from close range

– the second half is underway

– referee blows his whistle for the half-time break. Half-time score: Kaizer Chiefs 0-0 Royal Eagles

– 44′ offside call goes against Chiefs

– 40′ corner kick for Chiefs and it leads to another one

– 39′ Hlongwa’s header goes over the crossbar

– 38′ offside call goes against Chiefs

– 38‘ corner kick for Chiefs

– 37′ free kick for Chiefs in a promising position, but it’s cleared by Eagles

– 35′ chance for Chiefs! But Castro fails to connect with the ball

– 32′ referee stops play for Maova to get medical treatment

– 24′ Manyama’s long range shot also goes wide of goals

– 17′ Castro shoots wide from close range

– the game is underway at the FNB Stadium

– kickoff

Starting XI:

Kaizer Chiefs XI: Khune, Ntiya-Ntiya, Cardoso, Mathoho, Frosler, Katsande, Maluleka, Baccus, Castro, Manyama, Nurković

Royal Eagles XI: Maova, Kalake, Klaas, Tema, Mashau, Msomi, Ntsundwana, Mdluli, Seanego, Hlongwa, Maruping.

