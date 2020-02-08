Nedbank Cup News 8.2.2020 06:28 pm

Live report: Kaizer Chiefs vs Royal Eagles

Live report: Kaizer Chiefs vs Royal Eagles

Samir Nurkovic celebrates goal with Kaizer Chiefs teammates Khama Billiat and Lebogang Manyama. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs host Royal Eagles in a Nedbank Cup last-32 match at the FNB Stadium on Saturday night.

– referee blows his whistle for full-time. Full-time score: Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 Royal Eagles

– 3 minutes of added time to be played

– 86′ Substitution for Chiefs: Anthony Ajay Akumu makes his debut for Chiefs as he comes on for Maluleka

– 83′ free kick for Eagles from a promising position, but it’s wasted

– 70′ Manyama breaks the deadlock and puts Chiefs in the lead

– 58′ Billiat shoots wide from long range

– 48′ Mathoho’s header goes wide

– 48′ Manyama shoots wide from close range

– the second half is underway

– referee blows his whistle for the half-time break. Half-time score: Kaizer Chiefs 0-0 Royal Eagles

– 44′ offside call goes against Chiefs

– 40′ corner kick for Chiefs and it leads to another one

– 39′ Hlongwa’s header goes over the crossbar

– 38′ offside call goes against Chiefs

– 38‘ corner kick for Chiefs

37′ free kick for Chiefs in a promising position, but it’s cleared by Eagles

– 35′ chance for Chiefs! But Castro fails to connect with the ball

– 32′ referee stops play for Maova to get medical treatment

– 24′ Manyama’s long range shot also goes wide of goals

– 17′ Castro shoots wide from close range

– the game is underway at the FNB Stadium

– kickoff

Starting XI:

Kaizer Chiefs XI: Khune, Ntiya-Ntiya, Cardoso, Mathoho, Frosler, Katsande, Maluleka, Baccus, Castro, Manyama, Nurković
Royal Eagles XI: Maova, Kalake, Klaas, Tema, Mashau, Msomi, Ntsundwana, Mdluli, Seanego, Hlongwa, Maruping.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Government Cynical South Africans unlikely to be moved by Ramaphosa’s next big speech

Weather WATCH: Heavy rains create magnificent waterfall at Walter Sisulu Botanical Gardens

Crime ‘Picture of Melville shooter’ released. Twitter not convinced

Parliament Process to ‘dethrone’ Mkhwebane to continue despite court challenge

Courts Batohi withdraws charges against Sars ‘rogue unit’ trio


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 