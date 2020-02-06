PSL News 6.2.2020 01:21 pm

SuperSport waiting for Furman to decide his future

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Dean Furman with SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo has detailed the impact Dean Furman’s departure will have on the club.

Furman is in the last six months of his contract with Matsatsantsa and is expected to make a decision on his future after consulting his family.

Word is that the Bafana Bafana midfielder will return to Europe at the of the season.

“We will have to decide on Furman to make a decision, it not an easy one. He has to speak to his family and [we] will have to wait,” said Tembo during a press conference at the PSL headquarters on Thursday.

Tembo believes the club might have to change it’s style of play should Furman decide to leave at the end of the season but admits losing the Bafana Bafana midfielder would be a blow to the team.

“He is an important player for us. We have a lot of young players who have been given a chance to learning from Dean. Should he leave we have enough cover, but we can never have another Dean Furman if he decides to leave. He is a different player, we will probably have to change how we play if he leaves. Our structure is built around Dean Furman,” concluded Tembo.

