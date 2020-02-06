SuperSport goalkeeper Williams denies Pirates link

The Bafana Bafana keeper was heavily linked with a possible move to Pirates between 2017 and 2018.

READ: Pirates close in on Maritzburg goalkeeper

However, in an interview with Lesedi FM, Williams said he only read the reports about Pirates’ interest in his services in the media.

“Pirates never contacted me or my agency. I only read those reports in the media but I never spoke to anyone from Pirates,” said Williams.

“I also don’t think they spoke to my team (SuperSport United) because they would have told me.”

Williams recently extended his stay at SuperSport to June 2023.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.