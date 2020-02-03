PSL News 3.2.2020 05:06 pm

Tembo confident of Grobler’s stay at United

Tembo confident of Grobler’s stay at United

Bradley Grobler during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United at Orlando Stadium. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

SuperSport United are not likely to lose striker Bradley Grobler to any Absa Premiership club, according to his coach Kaitano Tembo.

Tembo is not reading too much into speculation that the Bafana Bafana forward could be lured away from Matsatsantsa at the end of the season.

Grobler was linked with a move to Orlando Pirates during the January transfer window but he decided to stay at the Pretoria-based club.

“If you want to challenge for league honours you need to have players who can come in and score goals and we are happy,” said Tembo.

“For me as long as I see him in a SuperSport shirt and he performs the way he is performing, that is what satisfies me. I’m not going to be focusing on whether he goes or not, I do not know what will happen in the future but if it happens then it is football.

“I am happy that he (Grobler) is happy here and our stance is to try and keep our best players

“But I also understand that there are people running businesses and it is about making profit.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Arrows clinch narrow win 1.2.2020
Blow by blow: Arrows vs SuperSport 1.2.2020
Nhlapo finds his rhythm at SuperSport 28.1.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Investigation Lottery threatens criminal charges against journalists for alleged corruption exposés

Courts ‘Sick’ Zuma’s first 2020 appearance for corruption trial likely to be postponement

food and drink Locusts boiled, baked or dried? Kuwait serves up a swarm

Africa Stampede for ‘holy oil’ kills twenty in Tanzanian church

Politics ‘They will try everything they can,’ says Mkhwebane as she fights her removal


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 