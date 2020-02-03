Tembo confident of Grobler’s stay at United

Tembo is not reading too much into speculation that the Bafana Bafana forward could be lured away from Matsatsantsa at the end of the season.

Grobler was linked with a move to Orlando Pirates during the January transfer window but he decided to stay at the Pretoria-based club.

“If you want to challenge for league honours you need to have players who can come in and score goals and we are happy,” said Tembo.

“For me as long as I see him in a SuperSport shirt and he performs the way he is performing, that is what satisfies me. I’m not going to be focusing on whether he goes or not, I do not know what will happen in the future but if it happens then it is football.

“I am happy that he (Grobler) is happy here and our stance is to try and keep our best players

“But I also understand that there are people running businesses and it is about making profit.”

