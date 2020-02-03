PSL News 3.2.2020 12:12 pm

Leopards coach recovering at home after heart attack

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Suspended Black Leopards coach Cavin Johnson on Monday confirmed to Phakaaathi that he was at home recovering from a heart attack.

Johnson’s assistant at Leopards Alan Clark revealed after Lidoda Duvha’s game against Stellenbosch FC at the Thohoyandou Stadium on Sunday afternoon that Johnson h got the health scare on Friday and was rushed to hospital.

The 61-year-old, who was suspended by Leopards following a string of poor results, confirmed to Phakaaathi that he had a heart attack.

“Yes I had a heart attack..it’s true,” Johnson told Phakaaathi.

“Today’s technology is phenomenal, it was a little bit of a shock but I am back home.

“It is amazing how these things happen but thanks to today’s technology, I thought it was a bit of a shock but they confirmed when we got there it was a heart attack. But I am at home now and fit again. I am as fit as an ox and ready to go again,” explained the former SuperSport United coach.

