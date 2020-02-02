Blow by blow: Leopards vs Stellenbosch

– Full time: Black Leopards 2-1 Stellenbosch FC

– 85′ Matlaba hands Leopards the lead. Black Leopards 2-1 Stellenbosch FC

– 79′ the visitors find the equaliser. Moon finds the back of the net. Black Leopards 1-1 Stellenbosch FC

– 59′ Matlaba gets yellow card

– half time: Black Leopards 1-0 Stellenbosch FC

– 29′ Ngele’s shot at goal is saved by the keeper

– 27′ water break for players

– 20′ Isaacs gets medical treatment

– 7′ Ngele’s free-kick shot goes over the goalposts

– kickoff the game is underway

