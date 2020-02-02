PSL News 2.2.2020 03:40 pm

Blow by blow: Leopards vs Stellenbosch

Phakaaathi Reporter
PIETERMARITZBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 28: Mwape Musonda and Khuliso Mudau of Black Leopards celebrate the opening goal during the Absa Premiership match between Maritzburg United and Black Leopards at Harry Gwala Stadium on August 28, 2019 in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Black Leopards welcome Stellenbosch FC to the Thohoyandau Stadium in Limpopo

– Full time: Black Leopards 2-1 Stellenbosch FC

– 85′ Matlaba hands Leopards the lead. Black Leopards 2-1 Stellenbosch FC

– 79′ the visitors find the equaliser. Moon finds the back of the net. Black Leopards 1-1 Stellenbosch FC

– 59′ Matlaba gets yellow card

– half time: Black Leopards 1-0 Stellenbosch FC

– 29′ Ngele’s shot at goal is saved by the keeper

– 27′ water break for players

– 20′ Isaacs gets medical treatment

– 7′ Ngele’s free-kick shot goes over the goalposts

– kickoff the game is underway

