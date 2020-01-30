PSL News 30.1.2020 11:09 am

Wits’ Mahangwahaya joins Baroka

Phakaaathi Reporter
Ivan Mahangwahaya of Black Leopards during the Absa Premiership match between Black Leopards and Free State Stars at Thohoyandou Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Thohoyandou, South Africa. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Baroka FC have confirmed the signing of midfielder Ivan Mahangwahaya from Bidvest Wits.

Mahangwahaya will be with Bakgaga until the end of the season and the club would make a decision thereafter if whether or not to extend his contract.

“Baroka Football Club would like to confirm the signing of Ivan Mahangwahaya from Bidvest Wits until the end of the season with an option to extend,” read a statement from Baroka after unveiling Mahangwahaya.

Coach Dylan Kerr praised the midfielder stating he did not deserve to be on the bench at Wits.

“He (Ivan Mahangwahaya) was way down the pecking order (at Bidvest Wits) and at this stage of his career he needs to be playing. Not because he is my player or because I like him but he should be playing. I told the chairman let’s go get him.

“I have challenged Ivan to keep Baroka in the PSL if he wishes to extend his contract.”

