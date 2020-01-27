PSL News 27.1.2020 11:36 am

Lebese starts life in US

Phakaaathi Reporter
George Lebese arrives at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder George Lebese has travelled to the USA to join his new club Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.

Lebese has joined his new teammates for pre-season before the start of the USL Championship season.

The club announced the arrival of Lebese in the United States to start training with his new teammates.

Switchbacks FC Durban-born coach Alan Koch revealed that Lebese’s exploits with Chiefs earned the player a contract.

Lebese was signed as a free agent after he was released by Mamelodi Sundowns when he struggled to get game time in coach Pitso Mosimane’s squad.

His loan stint at SuperSport United gave him hope but he was back on the bench the next season when he returned to the mother club.

