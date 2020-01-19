PSL News 19.1.2020 03:30 pm

Live report: SuperSport vs Sundowns

Phakaaathi Reporter
Live report: SuperSport vs Sundowns

Sibusiso Vilakazi of Mamelodi Sundowns challenged by Onismor Bhasera of Supersport United during the MTN8 2019 Semi Final 2nd Leg match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Supersport United at the Lucas Moripe Stadium, Atteridgeville on the 18 September 2019 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

SuperSport United face Mamelodi Sundowns at the Lucas Moripe Stadium

– 64′ Mokoena scores. SuperSport United 1 – 2 Mamelodi Sundowns 

– 54′ Furman scores from the penalty spot. SuperSport United 1 – 1 Mamelodi Sundowns 

– 52′ SuperSport United win a penalty

– second half underway

– half time: SuperSport United 0 – 1 Mamelodi Sundowns 

– 43′ corner kick to United

– 40′ Kekana’s shot at goal is wide

– 32′ Zwane scores. SuperSport United 0 – 1 Mamelodi Sundowns 

– 30′ Rusike fouls Jali

– 20′ good save from Onyango as United get a shot on goal

– 15′ United and Sundowns battliong for the ball

– Kickoff the game is underway

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Arrows defender confirms interest from Turkish club 17.1.2020
Komphela wary of Polokwane’s desperate situation 16.1.2020
Mutizwa aiming to repay Komphela’s patience 15.1.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Your lifestyle Three surprising ways divorce can affect your will

Education Fake news? Anger over ‘racist’ hair rules for Hoërskool Delmas pupils

World IN PICS: Secret mission saves Australia’s ‘dinosaur trees’ from bushfires

Politics Hands off Ramaphosa and Gordhan, ANC veterans demand

Telkom to implement retrenchments, with 3,000 jobs on the line


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 