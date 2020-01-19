Live report: SuperSport vs Sundowns

– 64′ Mokoena scores. SuperSport United 1 – 2 Mamelodi Sundowns
– 54′ Furman scores from the penalty spot. SuperSport United 1 – 1 Mamelodi Sundowns
– 52′ SuperSport United win a penalty
– second half underway
– half time: SuperSport United 0 – 1 Mamelodi Sundowns
– 43′ corner kick to United
– 40′ Kekana’s shot at goal is wide
– 32′ Zwane scores. SuperSport United 0 – 1 Mamelodi Sundowns
– 30′ Rusike fouls Jali
– 20′ good save from Onyango as United get a shot on goal
– 15′ United and Sundowns battliong for the ball
– Kickoff the game is underway
